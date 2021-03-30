New Delhi : The DGCA on Tuesday said that it has allocated 18,843 departures per week for domestic airlines during the upcoming summer schedule 2021 from 108 airports across the country, which include airports operating flights under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS).

The summer schedule 2021 will be applicable between 28 March and 30 October.

The current allocations by the DGCA takes into account the 80% capacity cap on airlines put in place by the government to contain the ongoing pandemic, and the number of weekly departures could be increased in future when the cap on capacity is further relaxed.

Last year, following the outspread of the covid-19 virus, scheduled domestic operations were suspended between 25 March and 25 May 2020 in an effort by the government to contain the pandemic.

The scheduled operations were started in a phased manner from 25 May, 2020. Initially,the airlines were allowed to operate 33% of their capacity in domestic sectors, which has since then been subsequently increased to 80% of the available capacity during the winter schedule of 2019-20.

In comparison, as many as 12,983 departures per week were initially finalised last October covering 95 airports for the domestic winter schedule effective from 25 October 2020 to 27 March 2021, down by 44.3% from 23,307 departures per week in winter 2019-20.

India's largest domestic IndiGo has bagged a lion share of departures, with the airline operating 8,749 departures per week from 108 airports across the country. SpiceJet bagged 2,854 weekly departures, while Air India and GoAir got 1,683 and 1,747 weekly departures,respectively.

Other airlines, like AirAsia India were allocated 1,243 weekly departures, while Vistara was allocated 1,288 weekly departures.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via