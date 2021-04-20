Subscribe
Home >News >India >DGCA allows overflying of Boeing 737Max

DGCA allows overflying of Boeing 737Max

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet plane. (Photo: AP)
1 min read . 05:51 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • The airworthiness directive issued by FAA for 737 Max aircraft operators requires installation of new flight control computer software, revising existing aeroplane flight manual to incorporate new and revised flight crew procedures

It, however, did not outrightly lift a ban on the aircraft that has been grounded in India since March 2019, following two fatal crashes involving the aircraft globally.

It, however, did not outrightly lift a ban on the aircraft that has been grounded in India since March 2019, following two fatal crashes involving the aircraft globally.

In an order dated 20 April, signed by DGCA chief Arun Kumar, the regulator said that foreign registered Boeing 737Max aircraft, currently grounded in India, will be allowed to ferry flights outside the country subject to obtaining regulatory approvals.

Foreign registered Boeing 737Max planes will also be permitted in the Indian airspace provided the aircraft have been given due permission by the regulatory authorities, it added.

The decision by the DGCA will allow foreign lessors to take these aircraft back to their countries of operations. It will also allow foriegn airlines to overfly the aircraft on Indian airspace, with due permissions from the regulators.

A copy of the order has been reviewed by Mint.

As things stand, both the US aviation regulator US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European regulator European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), have approved the return to service of the aircraft with extensive fixes.

The airworthiness directive issued by FAA for 737 Max aircraft operators requires installation of new flight control computer software, revising the existing aeroplane flight manual to incorporate new and revised flight crew procedures, installing new Max display system software and performing an operational readiness flight, among others.

Currently, SpiceJet Ltd is the only Indian airline operating the aircraft with 13 of the 737 Max planes in its fleet, according to data available on the airline’s website.

