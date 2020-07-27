DGCA allows SpiceJet to lease Airbus 330 to operate long-haul flights

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet Limited has got the required permission from the country's aviation regulator to lease a wide-body aircraft for its long-haul operations.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved SpiceJet's plan to wet-lease an Airbus 330-900neo aircraft for its long-haul flights, a senior official at the agency said requesting anonymity.

The carrier will operate its first long-haul flight from Amsterdam on 1 August, which will arrive at Bengaluru and Hyderabad the next day, an airline spokesperson said.

This will be a charter flight and the airline expects to operate several such long-haul flights in the near future, he added.

The Gurgaon-budget based carrier had last week said it has been designated as a scheduled carrier to operate to the US and UK. However, the airline is yet to announce flights from these countries.

SpiceJet has never flown on a long-haul route before, and operated to West Asia and South East Asian countries on its narrow-body fleet before a curb on international flights was placed in March.

International flights to and from India had been suspended since March as various countries went into lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, although the government-owned Air India had operated repatriation flights to bring stranded Indians home.

Since then, various private airlines, including foreign ones, are operating such flights to bring back Indians from abroad while ferrying others back to their countries.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had last week said the Indian government is in talks with at least three countries, including the US, France and Germany, to resume international flights under 'bilateral air bubbles', adding that Indian private carriers will also be given an opportunity to fly on such long-haul routes provided they operate wide-body aircraft for such flights.

