DGCA announces Domestic Winter Schedule for 2023. Know details

Indian airlines will operate a total of 23,732 flights every week during the winter schedule, approved the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday.As per the new order, the said number of departures is an 8 per cent rise in the number of flights compared to a year ago period.

The winter schedule 2023 will be effective from October 29 to March 30 next year. Notably, the cash strapped Go First will not be operating any flight during the winter schedule.

Last year, there were 21,941 weekly flights from 106 airports during the winter schedule. This year, the DGCA added new airports to increase the list to 118. Bhatinda, Jaisalmer, Ludhiana, Nanded, Shivamogga, Salem, Utkela, Hindon and Ziro are the new additions in the winter schedule.

In the summer schedule of 2023, there were 22,907 departures per week from 110 airports. This time, there will be an increase of 3.60 per cent in the number of weekly flights operated in the winter schedule in 2023.

Out of all the carriers, Indigo will be operating the maximum number of domestic flights on a weekly basis, ie 13,199 per week. Notably, the Indian air carrier witnessed a 30.08 per cent jump in its operation compared to a year ago period.

Its competitor, Air India will have 18.94 per cent more weekly flights at 2,367 in the latest winter schedule compared to the same period a year ago. Its sister companies, ie Air India Express and AirAsia India (now called AIX Connect) will together operate 1,940 weekly flights in this year's winter schedule. Notably, borth airlines are undergoing a merger. Vistara will be operating 1,902 flights every week.

With this, the total number of flight operations of the Air India group stands at 6,209 weekly flights in the winter schedule.

