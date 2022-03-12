DGCA approves 25,309 flight departures per week from 112 airports

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the summer schedule of Indian carriers has been finalised after a virtual meeting held last month on airport slots. The aviation regulating body approved 25,309 flight departures per week to and from 112 airports for the summer schedule of Indian carriers. Indian carriers have increased their domestic services by 10.1% to 25,309 weekly flights in the upcoming summer schedule as compared to 22,980 last season, aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.

