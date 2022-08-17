DGCA asks airlines to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol amid rise in infections

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol, including mask mandate, inside aircraft amid rise in infections, according to news agency PTI report. The aviation regulator on Wednesday asked all Indian carriers to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol, including mask mandate for passengers, in aircraft amid a rise in infections across the country. In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it will be conducting "random checks" in aircraft across the country to see if the Covid-19 protocol is being enforced or not, as per report.

