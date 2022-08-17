DGCA asks airlines to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol amid rise in infections

DGCA asks airlines to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol amid rise in infections2 min read . 06:36 PM IST
- DGCA has asked airlines to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol, including mask mandate, inside aircraft amid rise in infections
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol, including mask mandate, inside aircraft amid rise in infections, according to news agency PTI report. The aviation regulator on Wednesday asked all Indian carriers to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol, including mask mandate for passengers, in aircraft amid a rise in infections across the country. In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it will be conducting "random checks" in aircraft across the country to see if the Covid-19 protocol is being enforced or not, as per report.
It further stated that airlines have to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and there is proper sensitisation of passengers through various platforms, adding that, “in case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger."
This development comes in view of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the airlines have been advised again on August 16 to strictly comply with Covid-19 protocol inside the aircraft, the report said. Notably, India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh Covid-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The Health Ministry data further stated that the death toll climbed to 5,27,134 with 36 new fatalities, including six reconciled by Kerala, while the active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent. The ministry said that a decline of 6,194 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.38 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,54,064, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said. So far, 208.57 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.
(With inputs from PTI)
