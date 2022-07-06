DGCA audit found SpiceJet component suppliers not being paid regularly2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 02:21 PM IST
The DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet after eight malfunction incidents in last 18 days
An audit of SpiceJet conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in September 2021 found that the airline's component suppliers were not being paid on regular basis, leading to a shortage of spares.