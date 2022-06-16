DGCA audits 30 FTOs, finds multiple safety violations

According to the DGCA audit findings, the facilities at the airfield/training organization are not being maintained as per the requirements — runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on 16 June said after auditing 30 flying training organisations (FTOs) since 21 March, 2022, it found them of violating multiple safety regulations.
According to the findings, the "facilities at the airfield/training organization are not being maintained as per the requirements — runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard," said the aviation regulator.
Apart from this, the pre-flight alcohol test regulations were not followed at multiple FTOs, added the DGCA.
"Few of the instructors, student pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers did not undergo BA (breathalyser) test or submit undertaking prior to commencement of duty/exercise of privileges," the DGCA noted.
Among other, the the testing equipment being used by few FTOs were not in compliance with the requirements or calibrated as required, the DGCA said.
"Based on these audit findings and findings in recent accident, enforcement action has been issued i.e., warning letter to two Accountable Managers, suspension orders to two CFIs (certified flying instructors) for a year, two CFI for 3 months, one Deputy CFI for a year, two Deputy CFI for 3 months, one AFI (assistant flying instructor) for 3 months and one student for 3 months," it noted.
Following the audit report, approval of one FTO has been suspended, while enforcement actions against other individuals/FTOs are at various stages, it said.