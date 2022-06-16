Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  DGCA audits 30 FTOs, finds multiple safety violations

DGCA audits 30 FTOs, finds multiple safety violations

The aviation regulator's audit also found that pre-flight alcohol test regulations were not followed at multiple FTOs. 
2 min read . 07:18 PM ISTLivemint

  • According to the DGCA audit findings, the facilities at the airfield/training organization are not being maintained as per the requirements — runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on 16 June said after auditing 30 flying training organisations (FTOs) since 21 March, 2022, it found them of violating multiple safety regulations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on 16 June said after auditing 30 flying training organisations (FTOs) since 21 March, 2022, it found them of violating multiple safety regulations.

According to the findings, the "facilities at the airfield/training organization are not being maintained as per the requirements — runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard," said the aviation regulator.

According to the findings, the "facilities at the airfield/training organization are not being maintained as per the requirements — runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard," said the aviation regulator.

Apart from this, the pre-flight alcohol test regulations were not followed at multiple FTOs, added the DGCA.

Apart from this, the pre-flight alcohol test regulations were not followed at multiple FTOs, added the DGCA.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet restricts 90 pilots from flying 737 MAX aircraft after DGCA fine

ALSO READ: SpiceJet restricts 90 pilots from flying 737 MAX aircraft after DGCA fine

"Few of the instructors, student pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers did not undergo BA (breathalyser) test or submit undertaking prior to commencement of duty/exercise of privileges," the DGCA noted.

"Few of the instructors, student pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers did not undergo BA (breathalyser) test or submit undertaking prior to commencement of duty/exercise of privileges," the DGCA noted.

Among other, the the testing equipment being used by few FTOs were not in compliance with the requirements or calibrated as required, the DGCA said.

Among other, the the testing equipment being used by few FTOs were not in compliance with the requirements or calibrated as required, the DGCA said.

"Based on these audit findings and findings in recent accident, enforcement action has been issued i.e., warning letter to two Accountable Managers, suspension orders to two CFIs (certified flying instructors) for a year, two CFI for 3 months, one Deputy CFI for a year, two Deputy CFI for 3 months, one AFI (assistant flying instructor) for 3 months and one student for 3 months," it noted.

"Based on these audit findings and findings in recent accident, enforcement action has been issued i.e., warning letter to two Accountable Managers, suspension orders to two CFIs (certified flying instructors) for a year, two CFI for 3 months, one Deputy CFI for a year, two Deputy CFI for 3 months, one AFI (assistant flying instructor) for 3 months and one student for 3 months," it noted.

Following the audit report, approval of one FTO has been suspended, while enforcement actions against other individuals/FTOs are at various stages, it said.

Following the audit report, approval of one FTO has been suspended, while enforcement actions against other individuals/FTOs are at various stages, it said.

Earlier on 6 June, private airliner SpiceJet restricted as many as 90 pilots from operating 737 Max aircraft after the DGCA fined the carrier for training pilots on faulty simulator.

Earlier on 6 June, private airliner SpiceJet restricted as many as 90 pilots from operating 737 Max aircraft after the DGCA fined the carrier for training pilots on faulty simulator.

The company has 650 pilots trained on MAX aircraft and DGCA had an observation on the training profile followed for 90 pilots. These pilots will undergo re-training.

The company has 650 pilots trained on MAX aircraft and DGCA had an observation on the training profile followed for 90 pilots. These pilots will undergo re-training.

Also DGCA imposed a fine of 10 lakh on SpiceJet for training its Boeing 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator as it could have adversely impacted flight safety.

Also DGCA imposed a fine of 10 lakh on SpiceJet for training its Boeing 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator as it could have adversely impacted flight safety.

With inputs from PTI.

With inputs from PTI.