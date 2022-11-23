DGCA audits flying training organisations, enhances surveillance

DGCA has instructed flying training organisations to install cameras of high resolution in the premises to cover apron area, hangar, taxiway, classrooms, examination room, and areas where flights are authorised to ensure proper visibility of flying training activities
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a fresh circular for enhanced surveillance of flying training organisations in the country after a recent inspection.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a fresh circular for enhanced surveillance of flying training organisations in the country after a recent inspection.
The objective of the latest circular is to enhance DGCA’s oversight over flying training and ground training activities of training organisation for improving the safety of operations and quality of training, the regulator said. This would also facilitate instructors in analyzing the performance of the trainee pilots and investigations by DGCA, the regulator added.
The objective of the latest circular is to enhance DGCA’s oversight over flying training and ground training activities of training organisation for improving the safety of operations and quality of training, the regulator said. This would also facilitate instructors in analyzing the performance of the trainee pilots and investigations by DGCA, the regulator added.
The latest circular instructs the FTOs to install cameras of high resolution in the premises to cover apron area, hangar, taxiway, classrooms, examination room, and areas where flights are authorised to ensure proper visibility of flying training activities. The regulator has ordered the cameras to become operational within 90 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The latest circular instructs the FTOs to install cameras of high resolution in the premises to cover apron area, hangar, taxiway, classrooms, examination room, and areas where flights are authorised to ensure proper visibility of flying training activities. The regulator has ordered the cameras to become operational within 90 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
DGCA has also asked the FTOs to ensure that the data of flights flown by the trainee pilots and instructors is recorded and monitored to check if it is as per the laid out protocol.
DGCA has also asked the FTOs to ensure that the data of flights flown by the trainee pilots and instructors is recorded and monitored to check if it is as per the laid out protocol.
The data is to be maintained and safety manager shall carry out flight data analysis of at least 25% flights of the FTOs on daily basis and maintain record of analysis, DGCA said, adding that the recording of cameras installed at the premises need to be preserved for at least 30 days and the flight data of all devices for at least six months.
The data is to be maintained and safety manager shall carry out flight data analysis of at least 25% flights of the FTOs on daily basis and maintain record of analysis, DGCA said, adding that the recording of cameras installed at the premises need to be preserved for at least 30 days and the flight data of all devices for at least six months.
As of July 2022, there were 35 Flying Training Organisations (FTO) in the country. In 2021, after a competitive bidding process, AAI awarded nine FTO slots at five airports at Belagavi (Karnataka), Jalgaon (Maharashtra), Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) and Lilabari (Assam). As on 30th June 2022, four of these FTOs are operational: one each at Jalgaon and Lilabari, and two at Kalaburagi.
As of July 2022, there were 35 Flying Training Organisations (FTO) in the country. In 2021, after a competitive bidding process, AAI awarded nine FTO slots at five airports at Belagavi (Karnataka), Jalgaon (Maharashtra), Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) and Lilabari (Assam). As on 30th June 2022, four of these FTOs are operational: one each at Jalgaon and Lilabari, and two at Kalaburagi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In June 2022, after a competitive bidding process, six more FTO slots were awarded by AAI at five airports namely: Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Hubballi (Karnataka), Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Kishangarh (Rajasthan) and Salem (Tamil Nadu).
In June 2022, after a competitive bidding process, six more FTO slots were awarded by AAI at five airports namely: Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Hubballi (Karnataka), Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Kishangarh (Rajasthan) and Salem (Tamil Nadu).