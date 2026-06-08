DGCA begins probe after loose ground service gear damages 3 Air India jets during rain at Delhi airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation watchdog, on Monday announced it has launched an inquiry into an incident in which three stationary Air India passenger jets sustained damage at Delhi's international airport after being struck by ground service equipment on Sunday.

Advertisement

The trio of aeroplanes has been taken out of service for safety checks and repairs, the DGCA said in an official statement.

Three Air India single-aisle jets stationed at Terminal 2 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport suffered structural harm when airport service gear rammed into them during a sudden bout of fierce gales and downpours, according to the airport operator.

Also Read | Air India Boeing 787 aircraft grounded over faulty fuel control switch

"Three Air India A320 aircraft parked at the Delhi Airport terminal-II were damaged by ground equipment/foreign object debris (FOD) during adverse weather conditions around 16:30 hours (on Sunday)," the statement said.

Driven by violent gusts, two pieces of ramp machinery parked at a neighbouring bay and surrounding sectors drifted from their designated spots and collided with two separate airframes across multiple points, inflicting surface damage, the statement detailed.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the report noted that the cockpit's right-side sliding glass pane on a third jet cracked during the collision sequence.

Ramp apparatus operated by Air India Engineering and IndiGo broke free from their storage zones amid the abrupt bout of severe weather, impacting the aircraft resting at Terminal 2, the airport operator stated.

“All three aircraft have been grounded for inspection and maintenance. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the matter,” the statement said.

State-run AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) operates under the umbrella of AI Asset Holding Corp, an entity established following Air India's transition to private ownership.

The operator also said that the Air Traffic Control had issued no warning (to the airport operator or airlines) about any change in weather.

Advertisement

According to a PTI report on Sunday, along with three Air India planes, aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions. Of the three impacted aircraft, two will be back in operation soon, while the third will take a little longer to be fixed, it added.

SpiceJet to add 3 Airbus A320s Meanwhile, SpiceJet is bolstering its fleet and service readiness. The low-cost Indian carrier has concluded a leasing arrangement to bring in three Airbus A320 planes, which are set to integrate into the carrier's operations shortly.

"SpiceJet has finalised a lease agreement to induct three Airbus A320 aircraft on a damp lease basis, further strengthening its fleet and operational capabilities," the airline said in a statement.

Advertisement

The budget airline plans to introduce these three Airbus A320 jets into its network in July 2026, according to a company statement.

"SpiceJet has also successfully ungrounded and returned a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to service. The aircraft has already commenced commercial operations," the statement added.

Separately, SpiceJet has successfully restored a grounded Boeing 737 MAX to the skies, and the plane has already restarted passenger flights.

The enhanced seat capacity will reinforce the airline's schedule during peak holiday periods, providing improved routing adaptability for both domestic and overseas flights.

"The additional capacity will support the airline's network requirements during the busy travel season and provide greater operational flexibility across its domestic and international routes," it said.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home DGCA begins probe after loose ground service gear damages 3 Air India jets during rain at Delhi airport