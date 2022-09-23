DGCA concerned over 5G rollout in India, Here's why

“We have auctioned the C-Band spectrum within the frequency of 3.3 GHz to 3.6 GHz in India. However, the plane altimeters use the frequencies ranging from 4.2-4.4 GHz. So there is a difference of 500 MHz between these two. We are observing the concerns raised by DGCA, and working collectively," a third DoT official mentioned.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}