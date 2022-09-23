DGCA concerned over 5G rollout in India, Here's why

India's aviation security regulator--Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)--raised concerns over the evident interference of 5G C-Band spectrum with plane radio altimeters, a device that gives direct height-above-terrain data to varied plane methods.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As India's telecom department prepares for 5G rollout, the country's aviation security regulator--Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)--raised concerns over the evident interference of 5G C-Band spectrum with plane radio altimeters.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As India's telecom department prepares for 5G rollout, the country's aviation security regulator--Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)--raised concerns over the evident interference of 5G C-Band spectrum with plane radio altimeters.
In a letter written to the telecom division as seen by The Indian Express, the DGCA said that the altimeters in addition to part of the 5G telecom companies function within the C-Band.
In a letter written to the telecom division as seen by The Indian Express, the DGCA said that the altimeters in addition to part of the 5G telecom companies function within the C-Band.
The radio altimeter is a device that gives direct height-above-terrain data to varied plane methods. Hence, using plane operations in plane operations on C-Band will ensure extremely exact measurements of the aircraft's altitude.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The radio altimeter is a device that gives direct height-above-terrain data to varied plane methods. Hence, using plane operations in plane operations on C-Band will ensure extremely exact measurements of the aircraft's altitude.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The civil aviation regulator is working in shut coordination with the telecom division (DoT) and put forth its concerns over seemingly interference of 5% C-Band spectrum with plane radio altimeters," a senior DoT official as quoted by The Indian Express said.
“The civil aviation regulator is working in shut coordination with the telecom division (DoT) and put forth its concerns over seemingly interference of 5% C-Band spectrum with plane radio altimeters," a senior DoT official as quoted by The Indian Express said.
Another official said that these radio altimeters choose the most fainted alerts mirrored off the bottom within the assigned frequencies to attain correct results which will make it possible for the devices to choose up ‘out-of-band’ alerts.
Another official said that these radio altimeters choose the most fainted alerts mirrored off the bottom within the assigned frequencies to attain correct results which will make it possible for the devices to choose up ‘out-of-band’ alerts.
“We have auctioned the C-Band spectrum within the frequency of 3.3 GHz to 3.6 GHz in India. However, the plane altimeters use the frequencies ranging from 4.2-4.4 GHz. So there is a difference of 500 MHz between these two. We are observing the concerns raised by DGCA, and working collectively," a third DoT official mentioned.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We have auctioned the C-Band spectrum within the frequency of 3.3 GHz to 3.6 GHz in India. However, the plane altimeters use the frequencies ranging from 4.2-4.4 GHz. So there is a difference of 500 MHz between these two. We are observing the concerns raised by DGCA, and working collectively," a third DoT official mentioned.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, these concerns are based on considerations raised by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) since the US telecom operators started rolling out 5G companies.
Notably, these concerns are based on considerations raised by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) since the US telecom operators started rolling out 5G companies.
In the United States, a settlement between the FAA and telecom division resulted in a delay in rolling out 5G companies within the C-Band close to airports that have been made it difficult for pilots to make visible approaches.
In the United States, a settlement between the FAA and telecom division resulted in a delay in rolling out 5G companies within the C-Band close to airports that have been made it difficult for pilots to make visible approaches.
Earlier, Air India also canceled some flights to the US amid the considerations that the 5G rollout will intrude with plane navigation methods. Following this, the FAA had issued many directives to airways to modify their tools to ensure that 5G don't intervene in the plane navigation methods.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, Air India also canceled some flights to the US amid the considerations that the 5G rollout will intrude with plane navigation methods. Following this, the FAA had issued many directives to airways to modify their tools to ensure that 5G don't intervene in the plane navigation methods.