DGCA cracks down on airlines after increased engineering related occurrences

The aviation watchdog mandates aircraft at base and transit stations to be released by only certifying staff holding AME (aircraft maintenance engineer) Category B1/B2 license
Concerned over an increase in engineering-related occurrences in airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday mandates aircraft at base and transit stations to be released by only certifying staff holding licence with appropriate authorisation by their organisation.
The aviation watchdog has demanded compliance by 28 July. DGCA spot checks have showed:
- Improper identification of cause of defect
- Increased trend of MEL (minimum equipment list) releases
- Non-availability of required certifying staff at short intervals for multiple scheduled arrivals/departures
There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in Indian carriers' planes during the last one month.
Ramp us safety oversight: Scindia to Indian carriers
Earlier today, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held one-on-one meetings with chiefs of Indian carriers, asking them to ramp up safety oversight.
The Aviation Minister has asked each airline to take all necessary steps that are needed to ramp up safety oversight.
Scindia had on Sunday held a meeting on safety issues with senior officials of his ministry and DGCA.
During yesterday's meeting, the minister had taken a detailed report from officials about the incidents over the last one month and told them that there should be no compromise over passengers' safety.
On Sunday, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precautionary measure after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines.
On Saturday night, the Calicut-Dubai flight of the Air India Express was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed in the cabin mid-air.
A day earlier an alive bird was found in the cockpit of the Air India Express Bahrain-Kochi flight.
SpiceJet is under regulatory scanner right now. On 6 July, the aviation regulator issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since 19 June.
