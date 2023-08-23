DGCA de-rosters air traffic controller after Vistara flights narrowly avoid major accident at Delhi airport1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Air traffic controller de-rostered after runway incursion involving Vistara flights.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has de-rostered an air traffic controller following a runway incursion involving two Vistara flights. A flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi aircraft narrowly averted a major accident after receiving instructions that essentially set them on a collision course. The error was soon rectified with the tower controller asking the Delhi–Bagdogra flight to cancel take off.