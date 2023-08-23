Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  DGCA de-rosters air traffic controller after Vistara flights narrowly avoid major accident at Delhi airport

DGCA de-rosters air traffic controller after Vistara flights narrowly avoid major accident at Delhi airport

1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 03:51 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Air traffic controller de-rostered after runway incursion involving Vistara flights.

A Vistara Airways plane takes off from the newly inaugurated fourth runway of Delhi Airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has de-rostered an air traffic controller following a runway incursion involving two Vistara flights. A flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi aircraft narrowly averted a major accident after receiving instructions that essentially set them on a collision course. The error was soon rectified with the tower controller asking the Delhi–Bagdogra flight to cancel take off.

take off clearance

A runway incursion involving a Vistara plane took place at Delhi airport on Wednesday morning as an air traffic controller inadvertently gave take off clearance for another Vistara aircraft from the same runway at the same time,

The aircraft landed on runway 29L and was instructed by the air traffic controller to cross runway 29R. At the same time, the controller also permitted take off of another Vistara plane VTI725 operating the flight from runway 29R, the official said.

"Momentarily, tower controller forgot this crossing and issued take off clearance to another Vistara flight VTI725 (Delhi–Bagdogra) from runway 29R.

"On realisation of the error based on input from VTI926, the tower controller instructed VTI725 to cancel take off," the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

