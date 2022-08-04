The IDERA request is usually filed by a lessor when its negotiation with the airline regarding payment of dues fails, the PTI report said. While SpiceJet did not issue any fresh statement on Thursday, it issued a statement on the DAE's action earlier this week, stating, “SpiceJet plans to replace all its older Boeing aircraft with the new Max model in a phased manner. Between now and next calendar year, SpiceJet will induct around 20 new Max planes into its fleet. As part of this modernisation plan, we are returning older aircraft in a phased manner including these three aircraft."

