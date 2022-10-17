The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday released a press statement concerning the smoke in cabin incident of SpiceJet plane that was returning from Goa to Hyderabad. The civil aviation regulatory board has issued several measures that the commercial airlines has been directed to undertake.
It is to be noted that SpiceJet has been facing operational and financial headwinds in recent times, and it is already under enhanced surveillance of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The regulator had also directed the airline to operate only 50 per cent of its total flights till 29 October.
“Spicejet aircraft VT-SQB was involved in an incident of 'smoke in cabin' during descent necessitating an emergency landing at Hyderabad. The passengers were safely evacuated with the assistance of cabin crew and airport staff," the DGCA statement said.
The plane had landed safely and passengers disembarked through the emergency exit. One passenger sustained minor scratches on the feet while disembarking from the aircraft, a DGCA official had said on Wednesday.
A Hyderabad airport official said there were 86 passengers onboard the Q400 aircraft VT-SQB and that due to the emergency landing, as many as nine flights were diverted on Wednesday night after the incident at around 11 pm.
DGCA delegates several measures to SpiceJet
SpiceJet was directed to take the following actions immediately on the entire Q400 fleet consisting of 14 operational aircraft (28 PW150A engines):
-Engine Oil Samples to be taken and sent to Pratt & Whitney Canada for PW150A OIL ANALYSIS TECHNOLOGY to ascertain presence of metal and carbon seal particles.
-Inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness.
Further Spicejet was directed that no engine shall be sent to Standard Aero- Singapore till the investigation is completed.
-Engine Oil Samples to be periodically drawn every 15 days instead of presently 30 days and sent to Pratt & Whitney Canada for PW150A OIL ANALYSIS TECHNOLOGY to ascertain presence of metal and carbon seal particles.
-One time Boroscopic inspection of all operational engines within one week and completion of the boroscopic inspection on 3 engines, which have been received from Standard Aero, Singapore by tonight.
-To introduce inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness during every weekly check.
-Immediate inspection of Magnetic Chip Detectors (MCD) for presence of any metal particles on reporting of fault 938 in the Central Display system which otherwise is a class 2 fault and calls for inspection within the next 65 flight hours.
“In case of detection of any metal particles, boroscopic inspection of the engine shall be carried out prior to release of aircraft." the directive added.
