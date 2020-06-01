DGCA extends deadline for PW engine replacement to 31 August

NEW DELHI: Directorate General of Civil aviation (DGCA) has extended to 31 August the deadline for replacement of Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines that power Airbus A320neo planes operated by airlines like IndiGo and GoAir as the airlines were unable to carry out the necessary process during the covid-19 induced lockdown, a senior official at the aviation regulator told Mint.

"We took a call a couple of days back and instructed both the airlines (accordingly) to extend the deadline," said a senior DGCA official, requesting anonymity.

"We took a call a couple of days back and instructed both the airlines (accordingly) to extend the deadline," said a senior DGCA official, requesting anonymity.

At present, IndiGo has 106 PW-powered A320neo planes in its fleet, while GoAir has 43.

While most of the engines have been replaced with modified ones, about 60 engines are yet to be replaced due to covid-19 induced lockdown, the official said.

IndiGo and GoAir were in March directed by the DGCA to complete this process by the end of May, following a series of snags with the engines.

The airlines started replacing the engines, but the lockdown imposed since 25 March to contain covid-19 has stalled the efforts.

"Supply chains and production lines got impacted due to the lockdown and in turn impacted the process. Keeping this in view, the DGCA has extended the deadline by three months," the official said.

"We have instructed the airlines that they should operate only those aircraft that have modified engines. This is not difficult since flight operations are presently curtailed," the official added.

Spokespersons of IndiGo and GoAir were not immediately available for comments.