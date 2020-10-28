DGCA extends suspension of international flights till 30 November

NEW DELHI: International flights to and from India will remain suspended till 30 November, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, extending the suspension that was to end on 31 October.

However, international all-cargo operations and flights specifically allowed to operate by the aviation regulator, such as repatriation flights, charter flights, and flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, will continue to operate, a DGCA circular said. International scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis, it added.

India banned international flights on 23 March to contain the pandemic. Domestic flights have been allowed since 25 May in a limited capacity, select international flights have been allowed to operate, mostly to repatriate stranded citizens.

As things stand, India has bilateral air bubbles in place with as many as 19 countries such as the US, the UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives for international air travel between them. India is also in talks with other countries for resumption of flights under air bubbles.

A bilateral air bubble is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other countries with preconditions, which regulate movement in view of covid-19.

