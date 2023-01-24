DGCA fines Air India ₹10 lakh for not reporting peeing incident on Paris-Delhi flight last month1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:35 PM IST
- The incident occurred on 6 December, on Air India's Paris-New Delhi flight
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed a ₹10 lakh fine on Tata-owned Air India airline, for not reporting the incident where a passenger urinated on a vacant seat and blanket of a woman passenger. The incident occurred on 6 December, on Air India's Paris-New Delhi flight.