The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed a 10 lakh fine on Tata-owned Air India airline, for not reporting the incident where a passenger urinated on a vacant seat and blanket of a woman passenger. The incident occurred on 6 December, on Air India's Paris-New Delhi flight.

