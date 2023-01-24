Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
DGCA fines Air India 10 lakh for not reporting peeing incident on Paris-Delhi flight last month

DGCA fines Air India 10 lakh for not reporting peeing incident on Paris-Delhi flight last month

1 min read . 03:35 PM ISTDevesh Kumar
An Air India aircraft is pictured on the tarmac at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi

  • The incident occurred on 6 December, on Air India's Paris-New Delhi flight

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed a 10 lakh fine on Tata-owned Air India airline, for not reporting the incident where a passenger urinated on a vacant seat and blanket of a woman passenger. The incident occurred on 6 December, on Air India's Paris-New Delhi flight.

