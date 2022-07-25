DGCA found no safety violation during spot checks on 48 SpiceJet aircraft: Govt3 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 07:28 PM IST
53 spot checks were conducted by the aviation regulator between July 9 and July 13
Days after SpiceJet planes reported at least eight technical malfunction incidents in 18 days, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh on Monday said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) did not find any major safety violations during spot checks on SpiceJet aircraft.