The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received ‘prompt response’ from Scoot airline with regard to many passengers who missed their Amritsar-Singapore flight due to rescheduling of the departure timing on January 18, according to the news agency PTI.

DGCA stated that flight timing was changed on account of the foggy conditions at the Amritsar airport.

In an official statement, the regulator said that it had sought a report from Scoot airline regarding the January 18. The flight departed from Amritsar to Singapore in which 17 passengers were affected as they were not informed about the change in time by their travel agent.

The watchdog, citing the options provided by the airline to the affected passengers, said the affected passengers were looked after and appreciated the prompt response from the airlines.

“Those passengers were given the option to rebook free in another flight within 14 days, 120% refund in form of vouchers or 100% refund by mode of payment," the statement added.

The Scoot airline flight was originally scheduled to take off at 7:55 pm on Wednesday. It, however, flew out of the airport at 4 pm. The airline on January 19 apologized for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

"Due to inclement weather conditions affecting departures, the flight was retimed to depart Amritsar at 3.45 pm, instead of the original departure timing of 7.55pm. Affected passengers were notified in advance of the departure time change, through email and/or SMS, where possible based on the contact details provided," the statement said.

Recently, Sanjiv Kapoor, the CEO-designate of the grounded carrier Jet Airways who put forth his views on various topics on his Twitter handle has also commented on the incident.

‘This has been a long-standing issue and challenge, often highlighted by the airlines. Unfortunately, there is no regulation that requires travel agents to input actual customer contact info. Ideally this should be a mandatory requirement, that would prevent such issues," Kapoor tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)