DGCA gets ‘prompt response’ from Scoot regarding missing passengers incident2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:03 PM IST
The Scoot airline flight was originally scheduled to take off at 7:55 pm on Wednesday. It, however, flew out of the airport at 4 pm.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received ‘prompt response’ from Scoot airline with regard to many passengers who missed their Amritsar-Singapore flight due to rescheduling of the departure timing on January 18, according to the news agency PTI.
