DGCA asks GoFirst to stop selling tickets with immediate effect

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed crisis-hit Go First to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders. The airline operator has been asked to submit their reply within 15 days of the receipt of this notice, and further decision on the continuation of their Air Operators Certificate (AOC )will be taken on the basis of the reply submitted by them. Further, GoFirst has been directed to stop booking and sale of tickets directly or indirectly, with immediate effect and until further orders.

