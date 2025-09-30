DGCA grants aerodrome licence to Navi Mumbai International airport

The aviation regulator Director General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an aerodrome licence for Navi Mumbai International Airport, making it the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Advertisement

As per a report by PTI, Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) stated, “Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) marks a significant milestone with the grant of its Aerodrome Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The licence, awarded after meeting stringent safety and regulatory requirements, is an essential prerequisite for commencing operations.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International airport in October.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that PM Modi is set to visit Maharashtra on October 8-9 to inaugurate the International Fintech Festival, alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. During this visit, Modi is also expected to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Metro-3 projects.

Advertisement

He added that the state government has submitted a proposal to the central government to name the Navi Mumbai airport after DB Patil.

‘A milestone moment’ “A milestone moment! Navi Mumbai International Airport has officially received its Aerodrome License today — a certification granted by DGCA that permits an airport to commence operations after meeting all safety and regulatory standards. With this, we are one step closer to connecting Navi Mumbai to the world,” Navi Mumbai International Airport mentioned on X.

Advertisement

The Adani Group, in collaboration with Maharashtra’s town development body CIDCO, is developing the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in five phases. The initial phase is designed to handle 20 million passengers annually and manage 0.5 million metric tons of cargo.

With the aerodrome license now secured, NMIA is one step closer to realising its goal of boosting both regional and global connectivity, creating a state-of-the-art gateway that will connect Navi Mumbai to destinations across the world, according to the statement.

NMIA entered into an agreement with Munich Airport on August 28, 2024, to leverage its expertise in the Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) process, representing a significant milestone toward achieving world-class operational preparedness, it said.

It mentioned, “At #NaviMumbaiAirport, every beginning sets the foundation for a future of growth and excellence. On 4 August 2021, following the change in management control, NMIAL commenced on-site works, marking the official start of its ambitious development journey.”