NEW DELHI : The Kozikode tabletop airport in Kerala, the site of the accident involving Air India Express IX344, is not among the easiest to operate flights, industry experts say. A tabletop airport is one where the runway is on the top of a hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep elevation, which drops into a gorge. The peculiar topography of the airport makes its runway a short one. Not only that, the concerned airport has been surrounded by other safety concerns too.

A little over a year ago, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had served a notice to the airport, operated by the government-run Airports Authority of India (AAI), after an audit revealed safety concerns over ‘excessive rubber deposits’—an occurrence that poses even higher risks in times of rains.

The airport is reported to have acted on the DGCA’s complaints since.

Parts of the southern state have been witnessing incessant showers for the past 48 hours with hilly areas, where the airport is located, getting the rains longer. The constant pouring would have made the task of the pilot only tougher.

The repatriation flight operated by Air India Express, flight number IX344, was being operated by Captain Deepak Vasanth Sathe and first officer Akhilesh Kumar, both of whom were killed in the accident.

The airline, a no-frill subsidiary of national carrier Air India Ltd, was carrying four other cabin crew members which included Shilpa Katare, Akshay Pal Singh, Lalit Kumar and Abhik Biswas, according to the declaration document by the airline, before the flight. There was no confirmation on the fate of the rest of the crew till the filing of this report.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the Boeing 737 aircraft performed a ‘go-around’ manoeuvre twice before it attempted to land at the airport, which resulted in the plane skidding off the runway.

A go-around is an aborted landing of an aircraft that is on final approach. A go-around can either be initiated by the pilot flying or requested by air traffic control for various reasons, like unstabilized approach, bad weather, obstruction on the runway.

Early images coming from the site of the accident showed that the aircraft broke in two pieces with debris strewn over the runway and beyond.

“All such crashes typically have a number of contributory factors, which unfortunately if they align, causes a crash. The weather could be a major factor leading to the accident. However, it is too early to come to a conclusion on the cause of the crash," said another official.

“This was a relatively large plane for that airport. Till some years ago, large planes were not allowed to operate at the Kozhikode airport because of the short runway and the surrounding areas," a retired AAI official said.

