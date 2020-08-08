DGCA had flagged safety issues

NEW DELHI : The Kozikode tabletop airport in Kerala, the site of the accident involving Air India Express IX344, is not among the easiest to operate flights, industry experts say. A tabletop airport is one where the runway is on the top of a hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep elevation, which drops into a gorge. The peculiar topography of the airport makes its runway a short one. Not only that, the concerned airport has been surrounded by other safety concerns too.