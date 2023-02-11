DGCA imposes a financial penalty of ₹20 lakh on Air Aisa. Details here
- A financial penalty of ₹3 lakhs each has also been imposed on 08 designated examiners of Air Asia for failing to discharge their duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements
Aviation regulator DGCA imposed a financial penalty of ₹20 lakh on Air Aisa for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. DGCA said that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check as per schedule.
