Home / News / India /  DGCA imposes 10 lakh fine on Go First for Jan 9 incident
Back

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of 10 lakh on Go First airline for the incident where 55 passengers were left behind in a coach at Bengaluru airport on January 9, according to the news agency PTI. 

The regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the airline following the incident.

"Perusal of (the) reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding (the) boarding of passengers in the aircraft.

"The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling," DGCA said in a statement.

A Delhi-bound Go First plane had reportedly left behind 55 passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on January 9 this year. 

 

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout