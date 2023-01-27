The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on Go First airline for the incident where 55 passengers were left behind in a coach at Bengaluru airport on January 9, according to the news agency PTI.

The regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the airline following the incident.

"Perusal of (the) reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding (the) boarding of passengers in the aircraft.

"The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling," DGCA said in a statement.

A Delhi-bound Go First plane had reportedly left behind 55 passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on January 9 this year.

(With PTI inputs)