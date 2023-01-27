DGCA imposes ₹10 lakh fine on Go First for Jan 9 incident1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 05:08 PM IST
A Delhi-bound Go First plane had reportedly left behind 55 passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on January 9 this year.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on Go First airline for the incident where 55 passengers were left behind in a coach at Bengaluru airport on January 9, according to the news agency PTI.
