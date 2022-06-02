OPEN APP
DGCA imposes 10 lakh fine on Vistara
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed 10 lakh fine on Vistara for letting an improperly-trained pilot land a flight at Indore airport, PTI has reported.

SpiceJet was fined 10 lakh by the DGCA on May 30 for training 737 Max aircraft pilots on a defective simulator. The DGCA previously restricted 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying B737 Max planes. The regulator ordered that the pilots be retrained.

It said, "training being imparted by SpiceJet could have adversely affected flight safety and was nullified."

