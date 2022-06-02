The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed ₹10 lakh fine on Vistara for letting an improperly-trained pilot land a flight at Indore airport, PTI has reported.

SpiceJet was fined ₹10 lakh by the DGCA on May 30 for training 737 Max aircraft pilots on a defective simulator. The DGCA previously restricted 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying B737 Max planes. The regulator ordered that the pilots be retrained.

It said, "training being imparted by SpiceJet could have adversely affected flight safety and was nullified."