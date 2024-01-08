DGCA increases weekly rest period for flight crew to combat fatigue

BENGALURU :India's aviation regulator said on Monday it has increased the mandatory weekly rest period for the flight crew to 48 hours from 36 hours to combat pilot fatigue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

