Business News/ News / India/  DGCA increases weekly rest period for flight crew to combat fatigue

DGCA increases weekly rest period for flight crew to combat fatigue

Kashish Tandon , Reuters

India aviation regulator increases weekly rest period for flight crew

BENGALURU :India's aviation regulator said on Monday it has increased the mandatory weekly rest period for the flight crew to 48 hours from 36 hours to combat pilot fatigue.

(Developing story, refresh for updates)

