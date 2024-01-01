DGCA issues 1,622 commercial pilot licences in 2023, highest in a decade
The number of Commercial Pilot Licences (CPLs) issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) jumped 39% year-on-year to 1,622 in 2023, with women's share going up 22.5%, an official release said on Monday.
