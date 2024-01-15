Amid excessive flight delays due to foggy weather, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to airlines regarding flight cancellations due to excessive delays during adverse weather conditions.

In its SOP, the aviation watchdog asked airlines to publish accurate real-time information related to flight delays. Airline companies were also instructed to appropriately sensitise staff at airports to patiently communicate with passengers amid fog-related disruptions at airports.

The recent set of guidelines has been issued by the aviation regulator amid a significant number of flight delays and cancellations due to foggy weather. Persistent flight delays have resulted in major inconvenience to passengers.

The airlines have also been instructed to ensure appropriate sensitisation of the airline staff at the airports to suitably communicate with and continuously guide and inform the passengers about flight delays, according to a release.

"In view of the prevalent fog season and adverse weather conditions, airlines may cancel, sufficiently in advance, such flights that are anticipated to be delayed or consequentially delayed on account of such conditions beyond a period of 3 hours to obviate congestion at the airport and mitigate passenger inconvenience," the DGCA said.

The SOPs have been issued given the "fog-induced disruptions and adverse weather conditions at various airports, including Delhi airport, causing delays, cancellations, and inconvenience to passengers", the official release said.

The recent DGCA guidelines have come after an IndiGo pilot was assaulted by a passenger on board after the flight was delayed by nearly 13 hours. The incident took place when the pilot was announcing delays.

