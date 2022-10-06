DGCA issues micro category drone certificate to Asteria Aerospace. Details here

On Thursday, Asteria Aerospace Limited announced that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had awarded it with India's first micro category drone type certification for its locally developed A200 drone
A full-stack drone technology company called Asteria Aerospace Limited announced on Thursday that it was the first company to receive micro category drone type certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in accordance with the Drone Rules 2021.
The company declared in a statement that the A200 drone was found to be fully compliant with the Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems notified in January 2022.
"Asteria's A200 drone has been developed for surveying and mapping applications in GIS, agriculture, construction, mining and other industries," it statement said.
The A200 drone, which has advanced features like automated take-off and landing, multiple fail-safes, single pilot operation, tool-less assembly and disassembly, and a flight time of up to 40 minutes, is a tough, dependable, and performance-driven multirotor drone that weighs less than two kg.
Drones are categorised by the DGCA according to their weight. Micro drones are those that weigh between 250 g and 2 kg when assembled. The Quality Council of India launched the drone certification programme after consulting with authorities from business, government, and academia.
Capabilities of A200 drone
Cadastral mapping
The A200 has a high-resolution imaging camera and a survey-grade GPS that can be used to precisely map land parcels. It is therefore perfect for initiatives like the SVAMITVA scheme, in which the government uses drones to digitise and clearly delineate property ownership in rural areas of the nation.
The A200 drone can be used in agriculture for a variety of tasks, including precise mapping of farms to monitor crop growth and health, evaluate damage, and capture visual records for insurance claims. Those looking to obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate can receive pilot training from Remote Pilot Training Organizations using the miniature drone from Asteria.
