DGCA issues safety advisory for Indian air operators, others amid US-Israel strikes against Iran, Tehran counterattack

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday, 28 February issued a safety advisory to all Indian air operators, warning about increased risks to civil aviation in the Middle East and Persian Gulf airspace due to rising regional tensions.

The advisory was issued amid a significant escalation in West Asia, following joint military strikes by Israel and the United States against Iranian targets. These actions have led to retaliatory threats and the closure of airspace in Iran, Israel, and Iraq. Consequently, key international air routes used by airlines travelling between India and Gulf countries have been disrupted.

What does DGCA say? The DGCA identified several major risks, such as retaliatory strikes impacting Iranian airspace and neighbouring countries, the presence of advanced weapons such as cruise and ballistic missiles, high-altitude air defence systems, and military aircraft. There is also a concern about civilian aircraft being misidentified or operational mistakes occurring during military intercepts.

"The current situation presents the following critical hazards to civil flight operations: Retaliatory Actions: Potential attacks against U.S. and Israeli assets in the region, affecting both Iranian airspace and neighboring states; Weaponry Capabilities: The presence of all-altitude capable air-defense systems, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and military air assets; Operational Errors: High probability of "spill-over" risks, including misidentification of civil aircraft, miscalculation, or failure of military interception procedures," the advisory read.

Check high risk zones The high-risk zone includes all altitudes and flight levels within multiple Flight Information Regions (FIRs), such as Tehran (OIIX), Baghdad (ORBB), Tel Aviv (LLFI), Amman (OJAC), Beirut (OLBB), Kuwait (OKAC), Jeddah (OEJD), Emirates (OMAE), Bahrain (OBBB), Doha (OTDF), and Muscat (OOMM).

DGCA guidelines In accordance with international safety standards and the EASA bulletin, the DGCA has instructed Indian operators to avoid operating in the affected airspace at all flight levels and altitudes. Airlines have also been advised to closely monitor updated Aeronautical Information Publications (AIPs) and Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued by the relevant countries and national authorities.

"In alignment with international safety standards and the EASA CZIB, all Indian operators are advised to:

1. Avoid Operations: Refrain from operating within the affected airspace listed above at all flight levels and altitudes;

2. Monitor Publications: Closely monitor all updated Aeronautical Information Publications (AIPs) and NOTAMs issued by the affected countries and national authorities," the advisory said.

The regulator further mentioned that earlier advisories regarding the airspace over Syria and Yemen are still in place.

The advisory takes effect immediately and stays in force until March 2, 2026, unless it is reviewed or replaced.