DGCA asks airlines not to operate Airbus A319, A320, other models after software fix alert - Full list

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a safety directive for certain Airbus models, including A318, A319, A320, and A321 aircraft, making inspections and modifications mandatory to ensure safety and compliance.

Advertisement

The directive comes after an alert from Airbus, which suggested that up to 6,000 active A320 aircraft may require upgrades. IndiGo and Air India are among the Indian airlines expected to experience operational disruptions.

According to the DGCA notification, no person is allowed to operate the listed aircraft model unless they comply with the Mandatory Modification and relevant Airworthiness Directives.

The notification posted by ANI reads, “Inspection and/or Modification on the following subject is mandatory. Please make necessary amendment in below mentioned Mandatory Modification List. This is to be ensured that no person shall operate the product which falls under the applicability of this Mandatory Modification except those which are in accordance with the compliance to requirement of Mandatory Modification (s)/ applicable Airworthiness Directive(s)...”

Advertisement

Which Airbus models are impacted? The notification is applicable to Airbus models including AD for A319-11 A319-113, A319-114, A319-131, A319-132, A319-133, A319-151N, A319-153N, A319-171N, A319-173N, A320-211, A320-212, A320-214, A320-215, A320-216, A320-231, A320-232, A320-233, A320-251N, A320-252N, A320-253N, A320-271N, A320-272N, A320-273N, A321-211, A321-212, A321-213, A321-231, A321-232, A321-251N, A321-252N, A321-253N, A321-251NX, A321-252NX, A321-253NX, A321-271N, A321-272N, A321-271NX and A321-272NX.

Also Read | What IndiGo, Air India flyers must know after Airbus software alert amid delays

Airbus software update alert Airbus has informed that intense solar radiation could corrupt data vital to flight controls in a significant number of A320 family aircraft, and that the necessary software updates to address the issue would cause operational disruptions.

Advertisement

“Airbus has worked proactively with the aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators via an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) in order to implement the available software and/or hardware protection, and ensure the fleet is safe to fly. This AOT will be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA),” an alert by Airbus issued on Friday read.

Impact on domestic airlines Approximately 200 to 250 aircraft in India could be impacted by this update, PTI reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Indian operators have around 560 A320 family aircraft, which will need software updates or hardware adjustments.

Meanwhile, IndiGo and Air India have warned of delays and cancellations following the alert from Airbus.