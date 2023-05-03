DGCA issues show cause notice to GoFirst | 10 points on airline's crisis2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:16 AM IST
GoFirst crisis: DGCA on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to India's low-cost carrier for not providing prior intimation of the cancelation of flights on May 3 and May 4 to the regulator.
Ultra-low-cost carrier Go First Airlines sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on Tuesday, canceling flights and bookings for the next three days. Passengers who booked their tickets with the airlines are left in the middle of nowhere.
