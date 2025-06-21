DGCA issues show cause notice to Accountable Manager of Air India. Here's why

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reportedly issued a show cause notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India on Saturday.

The DGCA explained the reason for issuing the notice and said that during a spot check, “it has been observed that the Accountable Manager of Air India operated two flights from Bangalore to London (Al-133) on 16 May 2025 and 17 May 2025, both of which exceeded the stipulated flight time limit of 10 hours,” according to news agency ANI.

The authority asked the officer to respond within seven days as “to why appropriate enforcement action should not be initiated for the violation.”

Earlier in the day, the DGCA had directed Air India to remove three officials "responsible for operational lapses" from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering.

The DGCA also directed internal disciplinary proceedings against these officials without delay, and said that the outcome of such proceedings shall be reported back within 10 days.

Air India spokesperson had on Friday confirmed the DGCA's directive and said, “We acknowledge the regulator’s directive and have implemented the order."

“In the interim, the company's Chief Operations Officer will provide direct oversight to the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC). Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices,” the airline had said.

The latest direction from DGCA has come at a time when Air India has been under strict scrutiny in the aftermath of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash last week.

The DGCA's action came days after a London-bound Air India flight, AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12.

All but one on board the plane died along with nearly 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex shortly after take-off.