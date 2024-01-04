Air India, SpiceJet get DGCA notice for rostering non-CAT III pilots in Delhi airport-bound flights
DGCA issued the show cause notice after more than 50 Delhi airport-bound flights were diverted due to low visibility on December 24-25 and December 27-28
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to Air India, and SpiceJet for rostering non-CAT III compliant pilots, or pilots trained to land in low visibility in national capital Delhi.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message