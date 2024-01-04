The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to Air India , and SpiceJet for rostering non-CAT III compliant pilots, or pilots trained to land in low visibility in national capital Delhi.

The notice was issued after more than 50 Delhi airport-bound flights were diverted due to low visibility on 24, 25 December, and 27-28 December 27-28, According to the civil aviation regulator.

"The two airlines have to respond within 14 days. The notice is for rostering non CAT III compliant pilots," ToI quoted a senior DGCA official.

CAT III in aviation refers to a type of instrument landing system (ILS) approach that allows for landing in very low visibility conditions, such as fog, rain, or snow.

On 29 December, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said the ministry is coordinating with the Delhi airport and airlines, and putting in place measures amid dense fog disrupting flight operations at the Delhi airport.

Terming the fog issue as a "transitory phenomenon", the Scindia in an interview to PTI also said this year the situation has been slightly unprecedented in terms of the density of fog.

Many flights were diverted and scores were delayed at the Delhi airport due to dense fog.

"Fog issue is an issue that we encounter 15-20 days every year... this year, there has been unprecedented fog for the last three or four days. We are coordinating with all the airlines to make sure that they have CAT II and CAT III-trained pilots during fog hours, thereby easing congestion," Scindia said.

Last week a forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) suggested that visibility may reduce to 0050 meters in very dense fog and it may improve to 0400 meters in moderate fog today at the IGI airport."

Passengers complained of difficulties and inconvenience caused due to delays in flights and trains.

The Delhi Airport Authority had issued a notice stating that flights not meeting CAT III (Category III) standards might encounter disturbances while landing and taking off. CAT III refers to an Instrument Landing System (ILS) allowing flights to land in adverse weather conditions like fog, snow, or rain.

