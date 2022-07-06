DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet after 8 malfunction incidents in 18 days2 min read . 02:08 PM IST
- DGCA said that SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules, 1937
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to budget carrier SpiceJet after the airline reported eight malfunction incidents in last 18 days.
The Indian regulator said that SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules, 1937.
SpiceJet said its freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata on Tuesday as the pilots realised after take off that its weather radar was not working.
This is at least the eighth incident of technical malfunction happening on a SpiceJet aircraft in the last 18 days.
On 2 July, a SpiceJet flight heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at around 5,000 feet altitude.
Fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate SpiceJet planes while taking off on 24 and 25 June, forcing them to abandon their journeys and return.
On 19 June, an engine on the carrier's Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after the take off from Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later.
The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.
In another incident on 19 June, a SpiceJet flight for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.
SpiceJet shares hit 52-week low level
Shares of SpiceJet continued to fall on Wednesday, declining 7% to hit its one-year low level, amid multiple instances of its planes suffering technical glitches in recent weeks.
The scrip tanked 7% to hit its 52-week low of ₹35 on the BSE.
SpiceJet shares opened at ₹37.10 apiece after falling 2.33% to close at ₹37.65 on Tuesday, a day when its Dubai-bound plane was diverted to Karachi due to malfunctioning of the fuel indicator.
In morning trade today, shares of the airline were trading 2.66% down at ₹36.65 apiece.
The broader market was in the positive territory and the benchmark Sensex rose nearly 400 points to 53,533.84 points.
