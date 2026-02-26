Air travellers in India will soon get a 48-hour window to cancel flight tickets without paying cancellation charges, in one of the most passenger-friendly changes introduced by the aviation regulator in recent years.
Booked a flight by mistake? New rule gives 48 hours to cancel without penalty
SummaryUnder revised DGCA passenger service rules, airlines must offer a cooling-off period allowing passengers to cancel bookings for a full refund.
