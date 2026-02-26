Booked a flight by mistake? New rule gives 48 hours to cancel without penalty

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Air travellers in India will soon get a 48-hour window to cancel flight tickets without paying cancellation charges, in one of the most passenger-friendly changes introduced by the aviation regulator in recent years.
Under revised passenger service rules issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airlines will have to provide a “cooling-off” or look-in period, during which passengers can cancel bookings and receive a full refund. However, this option will not be available if the flight is scheduled to depart within seven days for domestic travel or 15 days for international travel from the date of booking.
The move aims to help travellers who have made errors in dates or names or need to change travel plans shortly after booking. In simple terms, passengers who realize within 48 hours that they no longer want to travel, will be able to cancel tickets without facing steep airline penalties—a common complaint among flyers today.
In a notification, the regulator said that passenger complaints on refunds and cancellations have been rising, forcing it to step in with clearer safeguards.
The norms, issued on 24 February and set to come into effect from 26 March, will apply to all domestic airlines as well as foreign carriers operating flights to and from India.
The DGCA said the provision is meant to ensure passengers are not penalized for genuine booking mistakes made shortly after purchasing tickets online.
Impact on airlines, ticket prices
The regulator's move may lead to a demand boost for air travel but bring some revenue pain for carriers, said experts. “The new law is likely to ease refund-related anxiety among passengers, making them more confident about booking tickets. Greater transparency in the system should help stimulate demand and encourage more people to travel by air," said Gagan Dixit, senior vice-president oil & gas and aviation at Elara Securities.
“However, it is important to note that airlines could see some impact on revenues, as cancellation charges are also a source of income for them. Additionally, the 48-hour window may inadvertently push up airfares, as passengers might book multiple flights with the flexibility of a full refund, temporarily inflating demand,” said Dixit.
Stricter refund norms
Another major change rolled out relates to how refunds are handled. Airlines will now have to return money directly to the passenger using the original mode of payment within prescribed timelines.
They must refund tickets booked using a credit card within seven days of cancellation. For tickets bought with cash, the refund must be given immediately at the airline office where the ticket was purchased.
If a ticket is booked through a travel agent or an online portal, the airline will still be responsible for ensuring the refund is processed. In such cases, the refund must be completed within 14 working days.
“Refund of tickets shall be processed to the original mode of payment,” the regulator said in the revised rules, adding that delays in refunds had become a frequent complaint.
Notably, airlines cannot automatically convert cancelled tickets into credit vouchers or travel credits. Many passengers earlier complained that refunds were issued as airline credits that expired within months.
Under the new norms, such credits can be offered only if the passenger agrees. “No refund shall be made in the form of credit shell without the explicit consent of the passenger,” the DGCA said. Airlines will also have to display fare rules and deductions transparently.
They have been directed to ensure quicker handling of refunds in cases where flights are cancelled or significantly delayed by the carrier itself.
The DGCA noted that despite several rounds of discussions with airlines, refund-related grievances continued to rise, making intervention necessary. The rules have been issued “to safeguard the interest of the travelling public,” it said.