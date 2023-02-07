There is no proposal under consideration by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)to limit the liquor serving on flights due to drunk flyers' misbehavior, said General (Rtd) VK Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation on Monday.

Singh was replying to a question about whether DGCA is considering limiting liquor serving on flights due to the misbehavior of drunk flyers. He replied that presently, there is no such proposal under consideration by DGCA, according to the news agency ANI.

In his reply, he said that a total of 63 passengers had been placed on the ‘No Fly List’ in the past year, as recommended by the airline's Internal Committee, constituted in accordance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled "Handling of unruly or disruptive passengers".

"These include two incidents of urinating that have come to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the last year," he added.

A ‘No Fly List’ is maintained by DGCA containing specific information related to the passenger involved, contact details of identification documents, date of occurrence, sector, flight number, period of imposition of the ban, etc., according to the provision mentioned in CAR.

Most passengers placed on the No Fly List were for violations related to not wearing a mask or not obeying the crew members' instructions.

Meanwhile, Tata Group's Air India has reviewed its existing in-flight alcohol service policy and made some adjustments for better clarity. The airline has taken reference from other carriers' practices and input from the US NRA guidelines.

The airline has also issued dos and don'ts for its cabin crew members on how to handle the passengers while serving alcohol.