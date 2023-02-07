Is DGCA considering limiting liquor service on flights? VK Singh replies
A ‘No Fly List’ is maintained by DGCA containing specific information related to the passenger involved, contact details of identification documents, date of occurrence, sector, flight number, period of imposition of the ban, etc.
There is no proposal under consideration by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)to limit the liquor serving on flights due to drunk flyers' misbehavior, said General (Rtd) VK Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation on Monday.
