DGCA not to renew contract of its CFOI amid salary controversy

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil aviation (DGCA) has decided not to renew the contract of its Chief Flight Operations Inspector (CFOI), Atul Chandra, whose current tenure ends on 30 June, a senior DGCA official said.

Chandra, who was earlier with the national carrier Air India Ltd. till 2017, has been accused of drawing salaries from the airline while being on DGCA payroll.

"As you are aware, his present engagement with the DGCA is coming to an end on the 30th of June 2020. After considerable deliberations, we have decided to part ways as some recent developments (not connected with DGCA and actually related to his original employer Air India) has made his situation with DGCA untenable," the senior DGCA official said requesting anonymity.

"We would like to place on record our appreciation for his work in DGCA. His professional commitment and devotion to duty was exemplary," the official added.

The alleged scam involving Chandra came to light in January last year. Following the claims, Air India conducted an internal enquiry and asked the DGCA to relieve its CFOI so that the national carrier could further investigate the issue. However, the DGCA then did not agree to the request.

An Air India spokesperson refused to comment if the airline planned to investigate Chandra following the completion of his stint at the DGCA.

