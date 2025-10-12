DGCA orders Boeing to detail uncommanded RAT deploy after Birmingham-bound AI-117 incident

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), ordered Boeing to submit a detailed report regarding the uncommanded deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) on Air India flight AI-117 in Birmingham earlier this month. The regulator is also advising Air India to reinspect RAT stowage on all impacted aircraft, especially those with recently replaced power conditioning modules (PCMs).

“Boeing has been requested to submit a comprehensive report outlining the preventive measures to be implemented in respect of the uncommanded RAT deployment incident, global data on similar incidents reported in the Boeing 787 fleet, as cited in the company's Fleet Team Digest, and details of any service difficulty reports from operators worldwide following Power Control Module (PCM) changes,” a senior DGCA official stated.

Additionally, the DGCA has directed Air India to review the “D” Check work package to verify that all necessary procedures related to the replacement of the PCM module have been properly carried out. The regulator also stated that it will conduct a re-inspection of RAT stowage on all Boeing 787 aircraft that have recently undergone PCM module replacements.

What happened? The incident occurred on October 4, 2025, when Air India flight AI-117, a Boeing 787-8 (VT-ANO) operating from Amritsar to Birmingham, experienced an unexpected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) at an altitude of 400 feet during landing. The pilots reported no issues, and the aircraft landed safely without incident.

‘Further investigation is in process’ Regarding RAT deployment, the official stated, "Further investigation is in process." The RAT is a critical safety device that deploys in emergencies, such as electrical or hydraulic failures, to provide backup power.

Boeing stated that maintenance actions for uncommanded RAT deployment were carried out, and no discrepancy was observed. Accordingly, the aircraft was released for service and returned to Delhi on October 5, 2025, an official said.