DGCA orders one-time inspection of emergency exits on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft
In the wake of Alaska Airlines' midair window blowout incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered all the Indian airlines to immediately carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet.