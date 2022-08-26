Pilot suspended after failing drug test, 4th incident since 31 January

He is the fourth pilot to fail the drug test since the procedure for examination of aviation personnel for consumption of psychoactive substances came into effect from 31 January
NEW DELHI : In the fourth such incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed the removal of a pilot from their flight duties after the pilot failed a drug test, an official said on Friday.
A senior DGCA official informed that the pilot of a prominent airline was subjected to a Drug test in Delhi in accordance with CAR Section 5 Series F Part V. "He has been found positive in the confirmatory test report received on August 23. He has been removed from flight duty," he said.
This is the fourth such incident where a pilot has failed a random drug test. He is the fourth pilot to fail the drug test since the procedure for examination of aviation personnel for consumption of psychoactive substances came into effect from 31 January. The test is done for the flight crew and ATCs on a random basis.
So far, four pilots and one Air Traffic Controller (ATC) have tested positive for psychoactive substances.
On 22 August, an Air Traffic Controller at the Delhi airport was tested positive for a psychoactive substance during a random testing process.
Earlier on August 21, DGCA ordered the removal of an official of the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after he tested positive for a psychoactive substance on Sunday.
A senior DGCA official informed that an official of ATC Delhi was found under influence of a psychoactive substance. An inquiry was ordered into the incident. The medical reports have confirmed that he was under the influence of a psychoactive substance. He has been immediately removed from duty.
As per the guidelines of DGCA, Aviation workers will be tested for psychoactive substances such as amphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, opiates, barbiturates, and benzodiazepine and any positive test will have to be reported to the DGCA within 24 hours.
As per the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), in case the result of the confirmatory drug test is positive for the first time, then the personnel concerned will be referred to a de-addiction centre by the organisation concerned for de-addiction and rehabilitation.
If the same personnel tests positive for the second time, then his or her licence will be suspended for a period of three years. And if the violation happens for the third time, then the personnel's licence will be cancelled.
In the introduction to the CAR, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mentioned that the worldwide spread of use of psychoactive substances, their general availability and the ever-increasing number of addicted users is a serious concern to aviation safety.
"Their use causes behavioural, cognitive and physiological changes. This manifests in dependence, major health related issues and negative effect on performance," it had said.
Citing a study conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and a subsequent report published in February 2019, DGCA had said after alcohol, cannabis and opioids are the most commonly used psychoactive substances in India.
Citing a study conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and a subsequent report published in February 2019, DGCA had said after alcohol, cannabis and opioids are the most commonly used psychoactive substances in India.