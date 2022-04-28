Aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has launched a probe into IndiGo pilots using offensive language on a frequency used for emergency communications, according to a PTI report.

At least seven IndiGo pilots were allegedly found using offensive language over salary issues.

Coronavirus pandemic has battered the aviation sector due to travel bans, forcing the airlines to resort to cost cutting measures including salary cuts for the operating team.

During the peak of the pandemic, the airline had cut the salaries of its pilots by as much as 30%.

However, with the gradual drop in infections and resumption of international travel, many airlines have started restoring pre-pandemic salaries in a gradual way.

IndiGo had also earlier announced its decision to increase the salaries of the pilots by 8%, saying another 6.5% hike will be implemented in November in case there are no disruptions.

On March 27, the scheduled international flight operations to international destinations resumed, ending the air-bubble arrangements in India.

IndiGo is India’s largest passenger airline with a market share of 55.5% as of January 2022. Since its inception in August 2006, the airline now has a total fleet of 276 aircraft. IndiGo has a total destination count of 97 with 73 domestic destinations and 24 International.

However, the incident came to light recently, as these IndiGo pilots were allegedly found venting their ire over low salaries by using offensive language on 121.5 MHz frequency, which is used for emergency communications only for the aircraft in distress.

Frequency 121.5 MHz, used for emergency communications, has to be compulsorily monitored by the air traffic controllers who are in the vicinity of the aircraft.

For air-to-air communication among the pilots of different aircraft, 123.45 MHz frequency is used, which is not monitored by the air traffic controllers.

Days before the incident, IndiGo had suspended a few pilots who were planning to hold a strike on April 5 against the pay cuts effected during the Covid-19 pandemic.