DGCA proposes crackdown on unruly flyers: 30-day instant bans for smoking, booze, safety violations

India’s aviation regulator has proposed a sharper, more immediate crackdown on disruptive behaviour in the air, including a new power that would allow airlines to impose short-term flying bans without waiting for an independent committee to rule on the case.

In draft revised rules issued this week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it was moving towards tougher enforcement to protect passengers, crew and aircraft, as incidents involving unruly conduct — often linked to alcohol or non-compliance with safety instructions — continue to test airline staff.

DGCA proposes ‘No/ Zero Tolerance Policy’ for onboard misconduct The draft revised Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) signals a shift towards stricter, faster action against passengers accused of disruptive behaviour.

"A 'No/ Zero Tolerance Policy' has been adopted to ensure the safety of the aircraft/persons/property and to maintain good order & discipline on board an aircraft," the DGCA said.

The regulator also proposed that every airline must create and implement a formal Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling such incidents.

Among the proposals, the DGCA said an airline shall formulate and implement an SOP for the handling of unruly passengers and for reporting incidents to the regulator, and circulate it among all relevant stakeholders.

Airlines may be allowed to impose 30-day bans without committee approval The most significant proposed change is the introduction of an immediate, airline-led ban for certain violations.

"... an airline may directly impose a flying ban for a disruptive passenger for a period not exceeding thirty days (30) days without referring the matter to the Independent Committee, where the passenger is found to have committed any of the following disruptive acts on board an aircraft," the DGCA said.

Under the proposal, airlines would be able to act quickly in cases that fall into specified categories, rather than waiting for an independent committee to deliberate — a process that can take time, particularly when airlines must gather statements and supporting documentation.

Smoking, alcohol and emergency exit misuse listed among violations The draft rules outline several examples of misconduct that could trigger an immediate 30-day ban, including:

smoking on board the aircraft

consumption of alcohol onboard a domestic flight

misuse of an emergency exit

unauthorised use of life-saving equipment, including life jackets The DGCA’s list reflects the kinds of incidents that airlines and cabin crew have increasingly flagged as difficult to control mid-flight, especially on busy domestic routes.

Independent committee still required for longer bans The regulator is not proposing to dismantle the existing independent review mechanism. Instead, the new provision is designed to complement it.

An independent committee set up by the airline — including a representative from another carrier, among others — would still decide on bans that extend beyond the immediate 30-day window.

Under the existing CAR, pending the independent committee’s decision, the concerned airline may ban an unruly passenger from flying for up to 45 days. This provision remains in the revised draft.

DGCA retains graded punishment system: Level 1 to Level 4 offences The draft rules also reaffirm the current framework that categorises misconduct into levels, with penalties escalating based on severity.

Under the DGCA’s system:

Level 1 offences can attract a ban of up to three months

Level 2 offences can attract a ban of up to six months

Level 3 and Level 4 offences carry a minimum ban of two years or more, with no upper limit The DGCA defines Level 1 as unruly behaviour such as physical gestures, verbal harassment or unruly inebriation.

Level 2 covers physically abusive behaviour, including pushing, kicking, hitting, grabbing, inappropriate touching or sexual harassment.

Level 3 refers to "life-threatening behaviour (damage to aircraft operating systems, physical violence such as choking, eye gouging, murderous assault etc)".

Level 4 includes attempted or actual breach of the flight crew compartment.

National security bans remain separate from misconduct rules The regulator noted that passengers can also be banned from flying on the grounds of national security risk, a separate category that sits outside the misconduct grading system.

Stakeholders invited to submit feedback until March 16 The DGCA has opened the draft revised CAR for public and industry consultation, seeking stakeholder comments until March 16.