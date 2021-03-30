New Delhi : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday pulled up airport operators for not complying to covid-19 protocols during surveillance conducted by the civil aviation regulator at various airports across the country.

"During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance is not satisfactory. All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on Covid-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face masks properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously," the DGCA said in an advisory.

The regulator however didn't name the airports where such surveillance was conducted.

"The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines in accordance with the law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities so as to serve a deterrent for violation of covid-19 protocol," it added.

The latest advisory from the DGCA comes at a time when covid-19 cases are on rise in some states. As many as 56,211 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload across the country to 1,20,95,855, according to data from the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

As a result, the average number of daily domestic flight passengers fell for the week that ended on 27 March compared with the week before owing to the rising number of covid-19 cases and the resulting travel restrictions imposed by several states to contain the virus.

For the week that ended on 27 March, the average number of daily domestic flight passengers stood at 251,000, which was below the 257,000 average daily domestic flight passengers registered during the week that ended on 20 March, according to data from a report published by ICICI Securities, which was released on Tuesday.

