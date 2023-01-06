DGCA seeks report after another peeing incident from Air India comes to light2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 04:44 PM IST
- Air India has confirmed the incident which was not reported to the DGCA like the November one
After an incident on November 2022 came to light, in which a man in inebriated nature allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought a report from Air India airlines on another incident in which a passenger urinated on the blanket of a female passenger on the airline's Paris-New Delhi flight on 6 December.