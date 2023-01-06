After an incident on November 2022 came to light, in which a man in inebriated nature allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought a report from Air India airlines on another incident in which a passenger urinated on the blanket of a female passenger on the airline's Paris-New Delhi flight on 6 December.

The airline has confirmed the incident which was not reported to the DGCA like the November one.

The aviation regulator has pulled up the Air India airline for its unprofessional conduct and has sent show cause notices to the airline, its director of flight safety, and the crew that operated the New York-Delhi flight. The DGCA has asked them to explain in two weeks why action should not be taken against them.

"Air India did not report the incident of a passenger urinating on the blanket of a female passenger. We have sought a report from the airline," the DGCA official told the news agency PTI.

An airline is bound to report such incidents immediately and after receiving the asked report from the airline, the DGCA will mull over the action required to be taken against the airline.

On 6 December, as the Paris-New Delhi flight landed around 9:40 AM, the security staff of the airport was informed that a male passenger was "under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew, and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger", airport officials told PTI.

The accused was allowed to go by the security staff after the woman, who initially made a written complaint, refused to file a complaint with the police.

"Air India confirms that a passenger on Air India Flight 142 from Paris to Delhi on December 6, 2022, relieved himself on the vacant seat and blanket of a fellow passenger when the latter was in the lavatory. The crew identified and isolated the offender and reported the incident to authorities," the airline said in its statement.

In its statement, the airline added that "as the victim and the accused reached an understanding" the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allowed the accused to leave after he tendered a written apology.

"In deference to the victim's wishes, Air India did not lodge a police report," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)